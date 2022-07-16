Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

