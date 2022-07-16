Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.