Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

