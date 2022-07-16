Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 49400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 27.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

