Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.13

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 441695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 82.00 to 71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

