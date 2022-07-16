North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.