North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.43 and a 200-day moving average of $867.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

