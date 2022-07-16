North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

