North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

