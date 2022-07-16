North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

