North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,055 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

