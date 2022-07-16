North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

