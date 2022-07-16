Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.70.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

