Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.