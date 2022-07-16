Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.4 %

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

