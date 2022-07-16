Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 62,493 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

