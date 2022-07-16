Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $202.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36.

Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

