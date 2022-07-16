Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,513 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

