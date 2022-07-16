Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.19.

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

