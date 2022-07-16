Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

