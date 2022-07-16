Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,176 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Snap-on comprises 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.