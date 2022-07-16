Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,916,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

