Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

