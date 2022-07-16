Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 112.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

