Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,539 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

