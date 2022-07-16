Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.69. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,313,291 shares traded.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
