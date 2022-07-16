NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Insider Activity at Square

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,371 shares of company stock worth $18,716,402 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.98. 12,267,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131,730. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Square Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.