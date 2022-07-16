NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. 2,793,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,799. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $210.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

