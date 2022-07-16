NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

