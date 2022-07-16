NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 139.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $402,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $171.12. 4,656,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,613. The company has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.