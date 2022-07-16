NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 2,412,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,516. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

