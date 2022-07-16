NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $15.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.75. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.