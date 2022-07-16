NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 105.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 516,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,815. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.