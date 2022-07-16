NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NuGene International Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. NuGene International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

