NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Update

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NuGene International Trading Up 37.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. NuGene International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
NuGene International Company Profile
