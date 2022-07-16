Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

NTR opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

