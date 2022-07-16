Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,061 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 814,378 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 379,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 246,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares during the last quarter.

NEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 801,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

