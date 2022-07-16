Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,096,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,290,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 545,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

