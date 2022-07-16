NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

NUVSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

