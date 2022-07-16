NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the June 15th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $6.74 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVSF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

