NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 497,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 19,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,927. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.11.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 53.76%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

