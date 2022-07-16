NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

