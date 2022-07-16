Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,096.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Oddz has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $376,096.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
