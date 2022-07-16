OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.25 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

