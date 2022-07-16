Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

