Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

