Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.76.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

