Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.