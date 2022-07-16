Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.76.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.