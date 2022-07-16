Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $301.00 at Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $334.00 to $301.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

