Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

