Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

