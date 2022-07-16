Omnicom Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

