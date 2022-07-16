OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

OneMain Stock Up 4.8 %

OneMain stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

